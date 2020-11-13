Fond du Lac Offering Community Wide COVID Testing

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fond du Lac along with the State Emergency Operation Center will be conducting community-wide COVID-19 testing next week.

Testing will be available on November 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and November 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the FDL Ojibwe School Gymnasium located at 49 University Road in Cloquet.

All FDL community members, patients, clients, and FDL employees are able to receive testing.

For more information about the community-wide testing, you can contact FDL Community Health Services Coordinator Robin Johnson at 218-878-3712.