Former CSS/UMD Defenseman Brenden Kotyk Announces Retirement from Pro Hockey

Kotyk spent the past three years playing in the ECHL with both Toledo and Greenville. He started his pro career with Hartford in the AHL in 2017, and totaled 52 points throughout his pro career.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former St. Scholastica and UMD defenseman Brenden Kotyk announced on his Twitter on Friday afternoon his retirement from professional hockey.

Kotyk spent four seasons with the Bulldogs and served as an assistant captain in his final season. He started his collegiate career playing one season right down the road at St. Scholastica.

Kotyk has also spent the past few years as an instructor for the Twin Ports Pro Development Camp.