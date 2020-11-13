Hibbing Schools to Move to Distance Learning Next Week

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing Schools says they will begin a “COVID-19 Reset” for PK-12th grade beginning next week.

In a recent Facebook post, Hibbing Schools announced they would be canceling all school activities including in-person classes, extracurricular activities, district-provided meals, and Tier One Worker Daycare during the COVID-19 Reset.

Classes will not be in sessions on Monday, November 16 as that will be used as a teacher planning day.

Distance Learning will begin for students on Tuesday, November 17.

“A reset is intended to provide the district time to deep clean our facilities, practice mitigation, and hopefully return healthy and ready to learn. It is also encouraged that students and staff quarantine during this period, cease gatherings outside of their homes, and practice mitigation strategies that promote our safe return,” Hibbing Schools wrote on their Facebook page.

Hibbing Schools say they hope to return to the current learning models on Tuesday, December 1.

Additional building-specific information will be sent to families by building principals.