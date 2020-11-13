Local Art Studio Spreading Holiday Cheer

DULUTH, Minn. – A local art studio is helping to spread a little holiday cheer.

Bailey Builds in Duluth is kicking off its 12 days of Christmas festivities.

Community members can enjoy six weekends of fun and interactive pop-up events at the gallery in West Duluth.

The events are in partnership with other local artists and small businesses to help build a little extra support.

“The pandemic has definitely put a damper on a lot of people’s businesses, whether they are working from home or finding other jobs. I think it is really important to support the people that work so hard at becoming a great artist,” said Cassandra Dahlen.

12 days of Christmas kicks off Saturday at Bailey Builds located at 5727 Grand Avenue.