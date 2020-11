Northwestern Football Knocks Off St. Croix Central in Level 1 Playoff Game

The Tigers advance to Level 2 and will face Ellsworth Thursday, November 19th.

HUDSON, Wis. – Senior fullback Brennen Werner scored two touchdowns in the first half and the defense buckled down in the second half as the Northwestern football team defeated St. Croix Falls 14-0 Friday night in Level 1 of the WIAA Playoffs.

