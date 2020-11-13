Police: Two St. Cloud Home Invasion, Shooting Suspects Arrested in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say two suspects in a St. Cloud home invasion and shooting have been arrested after conducting a search a warrant at a residence at Harbor Highlands.

According to police, the Duluth Police Department received information from the St. Cloud Police Department which identified a residence in Duluth where the two suspects were allegedly staying.

Around 11:19 a.m. Friday the Duluth Police Department Tactical Response Team conducted a search warrant on the residence located on the 100 block of Harbor Highlands Drive.

The two 19-year-old suspects were located and taken into custody without incident on a warrant for first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

During the search warrant, police seized the suspect’s cell phones and a vehicle believed to be involved in the St. Cloud incident.