Prep Volleyball: Timberwolves, Eskomos Stay Undefeated

Ely won on the road while Esko won its second match in as many days as both teams stayed undefeated.

CARLTON, Minn. – The Ely volleyball team continued to roll, sweeping Carlton (25-17, 25-13, 25-20) to stay undefeated.

The Timberwolves improve to 9-0 and will host Northeast Range on Monday.

Over in Esko, the Eskomos won their second match in as many days, defeating Cloquet 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13) to improve to 8-0. The Eskomos will host undefeated Greenway on Monday.