Proctors School Added to MN Department of Health Outbreak List

PROCTOR, Minn. – Bay View Elementary School in Proctor was placed on the Minnesota Department of Health’s Outbreak list on Thursday.

It’s meant for school buildings which have five or more reported Covid-19 cases between students and staff in a two-week period.

Proctor previously announced they will continue with their distance learning model through January 4th.

The district cites staff shortages and increasing infection rates. And with the holiday season on the way, the superintendent urges community members to adhere to safety guidelines during a family vacation.

“Celebrate with your immediate family. If you don’t, the infection rate is going up and its longer we are going to have kids out of school,” Proctor School District Superintendent, John Engelking says.

“We just have to get out kids back into school. That’s what we are hoping. That our communities can do all they can to help us and actually help our kids.”

In total, a little over 1,800 students are in the Proctor School District with 225 residing in Bay View Elementary.