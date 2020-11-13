Section Brackets Released for MSHSL Football Playoffs
Playoff football action in Minnesota begins Tuesday night.
DULUTH, Minn. – The regular season is complete for Minnesota high school football. Now it’s time to find out what the playoff match-ups will be as teams vie for a section title. Dates and times are subject to change and are available here.
SECTION 5 NINE-PLAYER
#4 McGregor vs. #1 South Ridge
#3 Cromwell-Wright vs. #2 Hill City/Northland
SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER
#1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (BYE)
#5 Ely vs. #4 Bigfork
#6 Cook County vs. #3 Silver Bay
#7 Northeast Range vs. #2 Cherry
SECTION 7A
#8 Chisholm vs. #1 Deer River
#5 Barnum vs. #4 Braham
#6 Carlton/Wrenshall vs. #3 Hinckley-Finlayson
#7 East Central vs. #2 North Woods
SECTION 7AA
#1 Mesabi East (BYE)
#3 International Falls vs. #2 Crosby-Ironton
SECTION 7AAA
#1 Aitkin (BYE)
#2 Two Harbors (BYE)
#5 Proctor vs. #4 Virginia
#6 GNK vs. #3 Esko
SECTION 7AAAA
#4 Duluth Denfeld vs. #1 Hermantown
#3 North Branch vs. #2 Cloquet
SECTION 8AAAA
#7 Detroit Lakes vs. #2 Grand Rapids