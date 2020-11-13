Section Brackets Released for MSHSL Football Playoffs

Playoff football action in Minnesota begins Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The regular season is complete for Minnesota high school football. Now it’s time to find out what the playoff match-ups will be as teams vie for a section title. Dates and times are subject to change and are available here.

SECTION 5 NINE-PLAYER

#4 McGregor vs. #1 South Ridge

#3 Cromwell-Wright vs. #2 Hill City/Northland

SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER

#1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (BYE)

#5 Ely vs. #4 Bigfork

#6 Cook County vs. #3 Silver Bay

#7 Northeast Range vs. #2 Cherry

SECTION 7A

#8 Chisholm vs. #1 Deer River

#5 Barnum vs. #4 Braham

#6 Carlton/Wrenshall vs. #3 Hinckley-Finlayson

#7 East Central vs. #2 North Woods

SECTION 7AA

#1 Mesabi East (BYE)

#3 International Falls vs. #2 Crosby-Ironton

SECTION 7AAA

#1 Aitkin (BYE)

#2 Two Harbors (BYE)

#5 Proctor vs. #4 Virginia

#6 GNK vs. #3 Esko

SECTION 7AAAA

#4 Duluth Denfeld vs. #1 Hermantown

#3 North Branch vs. #2 Cloquet

SECTION 8AAAA

#7 Detroit Lakes vs. #2 Grand Rapids