Trump to Deliver Remarks on Vaccine Friday Afternoon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump who has remained mostly holed in the White House this week is set to deliver an update Friday on Operation Warp Speed, the multi-agency effort to get a coronavirus vaccine to market as speedily and safely as possible.

Trump, who was briefed by advisers in the Oval Office earlier Friday, is set to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. CT) from the Rose Garden, the first time the president’s addressed the White House press corps in more than a week.

Trump has been largely disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace.

