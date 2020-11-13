Twin Ports Pin-Up Club Collecting Toys For Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – With less than 45 days left until Christmas, a local organization is putting on a toy drive to help make sure no child is without a gift come christmas morning.

Twin Ports Pin-Up Club, which is a women’s social club that promotes female empowerment, is collecting toys for kids of all ages.

This year has been a difficult time for fundraising for many non-profit organizations.

Twin Ports Pin-Up is taking action by working with other local groups like CASDA and to help distribute the donations to children in the area.

The goal is collect enough toys to help give to as many families as possible.

“As a mother, part of the joy of the holidays is seeing your children open up something, that gives them a little extra joy,” said Caroline Routley, the president of Twin Ports Pin-Up Club.

Toys can be dropped off at Skin Deep Tattoo, Nummi Jewelers, and Angie’s Closet in superior.

The toys must be unwrapped and unopened for safety purposes.