UMD Basketball Teams to Open Regular Season January 2nd

The Bulldogs will open their season January 2nd at home against Winona State.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, the NSIC released the schedules for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The Bulldogs will open their season January 2nd at home against Winona State. It will be a 16-game schedule with teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days. Needless to say, the UMD coaches were more than excited about the news.

“We’re definitely not out of the woods. Hopefully things can get better as we go. But it’s at least good to have something to look forward to. I know our administration and our athletic training staff has put a ton of work into this to even get to this point. We’re excited. I know our guys will be excited to have an actual schedule out,” said men’s basketball coach Justin Wieck.

“It’s nice to have made a little bit of progress and give us some hope that we’re going to get to play some games. Our team cheered. They clapped and cheered at practice today when we got the schedule. It really has been a roller-coaster. Good news, bad news and it’s been a little bit crazy. Every time they come in the gym, they have good energy and it felt like today they were a little bit more excited than usual,” women’s basketball coach Mandy Pearson said.

For this season, the NSIC will only crown a North division and South division champion. For the complete schedule, click here.