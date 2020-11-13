Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, November 13
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 5,552 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Friday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 207,339 in the state.
Health officials also reported 46 news deaths bringing the death total to 2,839 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 3,304,436 tests have been completed to date.
There are 161,756 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 12,644 patients have required hospitalization and 3,119 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 1,068 – 8 deaths
Cook: 39
Itasca: 1,258 – 19 deaths
Koochiching: 243 – 5 deaths
Lake: 216
St. Louis: 5,216 – 82 deaths
Ashland: 458 – 5 deaths
Bayfield: 467 – 3 deaths
Douglas: 1,176 – 1 death
Iron: 282 – 5 deaths
Sawyer: 575 – 5 deaths
Gogebic: 427 – 9 deaths
As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 293,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,515 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan