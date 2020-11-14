Man, 19, Shot Multiple Times in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood that left one person wounded Saturday.

According to a department spokesperson, officers responded at 5:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the area of the 2200 Block of W 4th St.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers canvassed the area and located evidence that the shooting occurred in the #5 ally between W 4th Street and W 5th Street.

The victim was hospitalized Saturday night with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers did not immediately locate any suspects.

The case is being investigated by the Duluth Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

This is the 33rd shooting in Duluth so far this year, compared to 22 in 2019. The 32nd shooting was a drive-by shooting of a house Nov. 1.