Duluth Boy Scouts Sell Wreaths for Troop

DULUTH, Minn. – Even with the cold weather, one group of Boy Scouts came out to sell wreaths for the troop.

The funds raised from the wreath sales go toward camping equipment like tents and cooking gear and being able to afford campouts for the troop.

The group, which has scouts ages 12 to 18, sold about 30 wreaths yesterday. They say they’re grateful for the community’s support.

“I’m happy if we just have this and I’m happy if more people come,” said Owen Hayden, a boy scout with Troop 9. “It’s just really nice that people want to support our troup and help out scouting.”

The sale will continue next weekend on Saturday and Sunday in front of Mount Royal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.