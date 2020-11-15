Duluth Flower Farm Hosts Fundraiser for Local Hockey Association

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Duluth Flower Farm hosted a fundraiser for the Proctor Amateur Hockey Association by selling items you can use for holiday DIY projects.

The event looked a little different this year because of the pandemic, as people weren’t able to go inside the store and put together their projects there.

People came to the Duluth Flower Farm and picked up materials like spruce tops, balsam, and white pine branches to put together fun craft projects like porch pots, wreaths and kissing balls.

“Nature and creating are always healing for families and I, so I just think that if they get an opportunity to come bring them together and do something together as a family, it will just be a positive experience for them,” said Brook Hoffbauer, the owner of Duluth Flower Farm.

The Duluth Flower Farm is also collaborating with the parenting resource organization Duluth Mom for a virtual wreath-making event on December 5th.