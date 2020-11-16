City Officials Are Asking Residents To Follow Snow Rules

DULUTH, Minn – Throughout most of the city, there are alternate parking rules and city officials are asking residents to be sure to abide by the regulations.

When cars are parked on both sides of the street makes it difficult for plows to get down certain streets and can slow down the process.

In most cases, cars should be moved between 4 and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

City officials say they are taking a new approach this year to prevent the same challenges from last winter.

“We’re really digging into the record-keeping and data, just to make sure we have good information to start with,” said Geoff Vukelich. “From that good information, we can really figure out where we can improve and what areas we can improve on.”

The city’s snow team is also asking residents to be mindful of where they place their trash dumpsters as they can be knocked over during the snow removal process.

It is actually illegal for the containers to sit in the street.

They should be placed in your driveway or at least two to three feet behind the curb.