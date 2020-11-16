Delivery Options Available for Elderly and Vulnerable

DULUTH, Minn. – With the pandemic, elderly and vulnerable populations are in need of extra care, and grocery stores are stepping in to help.

Whole Foods Co-op at both the Denfeld and Hillside locations are providing delivery and curbside pickup options for those who are not comfortable stepping in the stores.

Management says the number of people partaking in these services has risen significantly since the beginning of the pandemic, especially for those who are elderly.

“Using curbside or delivery is the safest thing you can do because it is really increasing your social distancing so instead of coming into the store, maybe especially during the holidays or lunch rushes, you are really not coming into contact with that many people,” said Hillary Heinz, the marketing manager for Whole Foods Co-op.

Delivery charges are $3.99. For more information, go to the Whole Foods Co-op website.