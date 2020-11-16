Governor Tim Walz Urged to ‘Pause’ High School Athletics

An infectious disease expert said that 10% of all cases in Minnesota schools Aare associated with with sports.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – During a press conference on Monday, Minnesota health commissioner Jan Malcolm says oublic health officials are urging Governor Tim Walz to issue a pause on winter high school sports.

Governor Walz says new guidance from the state on high school sports will be issued in the next day or so as spread of the coronavirus increases statewide. An infectious disease expert at the press conference said that 10% of all cases in Minnesota schools Aare associated with with sports.