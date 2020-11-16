“Let Them Play Duluth” Wants More Communication with School District

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the Duluth school district announced a pause for high school athletics, which begins this Wednesday. A group of players and parents from the district have now banned together to try and get that decision overturned.

The group is called “Let Them Play Duluth” and it’s made up of representatives from Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld high schools. According to organizers, they feel that superintendent John Magas did not need to take the full burden of the decision on his own.

“We really think that it needs to be the superintendent, and the school board, and the parents, and the students, and resources in our community. I know that he’s checked with hospitals, department of health and those resources. But there’s a lot of other resources out there that we think we should bring in,” said Duluth East parent Nancy Janzig.

The group also says they fear that the pause will eventually turn into a cancellation of the winter sports season, something they say can be avoided as long as both sides continue to talk about other options for the teams and players.

“Maybe they say pause so we can set up the dialogues, but have that under the condition that we’re going to have the coaches submit what their safety guidelines are, and we’re at least going to let the kids practice while we have this dialogue. So the message there is let’s just all be open-minded,” Janzig said.

The group will continue to stay in contact with the school board with the hope that the decision is put on the agenda soon. Meanwhile, athletes from East and Denfeld released a video with a unified message: let us play.