Making Holiday Memories at Duluth’s Historic Glensheen Mansion

Glensheen Mansion is Now Offering Self-Guided Christmas Tours Through January, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – The halls have been decked at the historic Glensheen mansion in Duluth, and now visitors are welcome to experience the magic of the holidays both inside and outside the estate.

Staff has been busy setting up 25 Christmas trees, and stringing many feet of lights and garland in anticipation of this year’s holiday tours.

Self-guided Christmas tours also include the chance to find 25 hidden elves.

All tours are family-friendly, with health and safety measures in place due to COVID-19.

“Although the Congdons did not have 25 Christmas Trees, Glensheen does highlight Congdon family Christmas traditions on tour,” said Jane Pederson-Jandl, marketing manager at Glensheen. “A favorite Congdon Christmas story is that even though the Congdon family had homes all across the country, they chose to gather for their Christmas celebrations in Duluth, the Christmas City of the North at Glensheen.”

Self-guided Christmas tours are available daily through Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

The mansion will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Self-guided Candlelight tours and the free, outdoor light display, Spirit of the Lights will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets today.