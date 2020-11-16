Red Curtain Days Usher in the Holiday Spirit

DULUTH, Minn. – The holidays bring in local traditions throughout the Northland and this year is no different.

Red curtains will be going up in 17 business storefronts in Duluth’s downtown waterfront today for the Storefront Window Display & Lighting Contest hosted by the Greater Downtown Council.

The businesses will have red curtains hanging throughout the week, building up anticipation for the unveiling of the displays, which will happen on Friday.

Families and visitors can then walk and look at the different displays and vote for the best one.

Organizers say it’s important to showcase local businesses, especially during the holiday season.

“It is an experience you can have with your family,” said Darlene Marshall, the special events coordinator for the Greater Downtown Council. “It’s also a way for our merchants to get together and build an atmosphere downtown waterfront. And encourage people to be a family and make some memories.”

Sara Sarvela has been doing the contest for 17 years, and she’s excited to reveal her display, which she says is targeting the kids this year.

“You’ve got to think about what you’re going to do,” said Sara Sarvela, owner of the Frame Corner Gallery. “You don’t want to do the same thing twice. You’ve gotta take notes so you don’t repeat something from year to year. I have a plan for this year so we’ll see what happens.”

If you place a vote, you have the chance to win a prize so when the unveiling happens, be sure to peruse the displays and cast your vote.