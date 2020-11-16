Union Gospel Mission Needs Help Purchasing A New Van

DULUTH, Minn. – A local organization is wishing for the ultimate Christmas gift of a new van to continue helping to feed the community.

Union Gospel Mission in Duluth is one of two soup kitchens in the city and has been serving the community throughout the pandemic.

Members of the group say its current van is becoming very unsafe and costly to keep up the repairs.

Now the organization is partnering with Kolar Automotive Group in Hermantown to purchase a new vehicle with the help of donations from community members.

“It is our lifeline to get donated food from all the organizations that give to us. It is our lifeline to bring in the food to feed the people,” said Executive Director Susan Jordahl-Bubacz.

Union Gospel Mission is hoping to raise $23,000 and so far, they are only a quarter of the way to their goal.

The group is also requesting canned good donations as it is running low on supplies needed to feed the community.

Both monetary and food donations can be made at the Kolar dealership located on Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown, near Walmart.