Vekich Helps Greenway Volleyball Stay Undefeated with Road Win Over Esko

The Raiders improve to 11-0 and rank sixth in Class A.

ESKO, Minn. – Senior Claire Vekich finished with 21 kills as the Greenway volleyball team got a road sweep over previously-unbeaten Esko 3-0 Monday night.

