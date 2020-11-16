Wisconsin Supreme Court Considers Mask Mandate Challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering whether Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by issuing a statewide mask mandate after his original public health emergency related to the pandemic had expired, a move that opponents said was illegal.

The Supreme Court held virtual arguments on Monday and took the case under advisement.

They likely won’t issue a ruling for several weeks. Evers argues that he can issue multiple health emergencies because of the changing threat caused by the pandemic.

But those challenging the mask mandate argued that Evers is only allowed to issue one 60-day health emergency for the same pandemic.