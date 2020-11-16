Woman Turns Hobby into Career, Opens West Duluth Candle Shop

DULUTH, Minn.– What started as a fun hobby has grown over the years into a full-time business over in west Duluth.

Kyia Plummercaven started making candles eight years ago to make gifts for family and friends.

“It was the middle of winter so i was bored. So i was like ‘Oh I’m just going to pick up a new hobby.’ I’ve always been a crafty person.”

Plummercaven’s passion has grown ever since. Over the years, she’s been selling her sweet scents at craft fairs around the Northland before making the jump to get a store of her own. Finding a spot on the corner of Grand and Central Avenue in West Duluth, Naturalight Candles opened this fall.

“Seeing the people come in, the support that this community is already showing has been incredible so it’s very heartwarming to know that people are here to support small businesses,” said Plummercaven.

All of the candles are made by Plummercaven right at her shop. Her candles are made with an all-natural soybean wax and the wicks are from organic cotton.

“So there’s no petroleum byproduct, there’s no led or zinc in any of the wicks, there just as natural as a candle can be made,” explained Plummercaven.

For Plummercaven, her favorite scents are teakwood and fern along with cranberry and butternut, which is her own take on the classic pumpkin spice smell.

Nearly two months in, Plummercaven says her favorite part has always been the creativity of showcasing memorable aromas around the Northland.

“It’s still a little surreal. It’s kind of hard to put words on it,” she said. “I love watching people pick up a candle, smell it and be reminded of a fond memory in the past. A lot of people will correlate those scents with memories or happy thoughts.”

Orders, along with pickup and delivery options can be made on their website, or Facebook and Instagram pages.