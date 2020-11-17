Carlton County Offers Free Recycling of Holiday Lights

Holiday lights can be recycled for free at the Transfer Station on Highway 210.

CARLTON, Minn.- Holiday lights are being hung as Christmas approaches, but if you end up with some broken bulbs or just want to throw them out, you can recycle them instead at the Carlton County Transfer Station.

Holiday lights can be recycled for free at the Transfer Station on Highway 210, as long as they aren’t attached to any plastic spools or packaging. Electric cords are excepted as well.

The material will then be processed at a recycling facility to separate the recyclable metals.

“Whenever we have an alternative from placing things into the regular trash, that which is gonna end up in the landfill, and we have an opportunity to recycle them then that is the better route to take,” said Carlton County Resource and Recycling Coordinator, Karola Dalen.

“Sometimes it takes a little extra energy and a few extra steps,” she said.

The Transfer Station is open Monday through Friday 8:30-4, and Saturday til 1 p.m.

In Duluth holiday lights can be recycled at WLSSD’s Materials Recovery Center.