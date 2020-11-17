Congressional Delegation Urges Air Force to Maintain C-130 Fleet

A group of bipartisan Minnesota legislators is encouraging the Air Force to keep the current size of their C-130 air fleet.

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of bipartisan Minnesota legislators is encouraging the Air Force to keep the current size of their C-130 air fleet.

The Air Force had proposed to reduce the fleet from 300 to 287 for fiscal year 2021 with the cuts coming from the Air National Guard. The group says the smaller size of the fleet could impact readiness and mission for events like supporting humanitarian and disaster relief missions, which includes assisting with COVID-19 response.

They say maintaining the number of C-130’s is essential and impacts the F-16s that are in the Duluth Air Base as they frequently interact with each other.

“We do not want to be reducing the number of people serving in the National Guard and reserves right now because they have been such a big help and we don’t want to be reducing the planes if they may need to help people,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The delegation also includes Senator Tina Smith along with Representative Pete Stauber.