Crews Working to Restore Power to Over 1,800 People in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power crews say they are working to restore power to over 1,800 customers Tuesday morning.

According to a recent Twitter post, customers in Duluth’s Kenwood, Gnesen TWP, Woodland, Norton Park, Gary, Smithville, and Morgan Park areas have been affected by the outages.

There is no word yet on what caused the outages.

As of 11:06 a.m., there were still five active outages across the region.

Click here to view the Minnesota Power Outage Map.