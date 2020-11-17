Minnesota Power Makes Donations to Local Nonprofits in Place of Community Christmas Tree This Year

1/3 Jordon Johnson, Life House executive director, (left) and Life House staff members will distribute the gift bags from Minnesota Power. The company donated about 100 gift bags filled with mittens, socks, hand sanitizers and other items. (photo courtesy: Minnesota Power)

2/3 A Life House staff member prepares to load a van with filled gift bags and deliver them to the Duluth nonprofit. (photo courtesy: Minnesota Power)

3/3 Rachel Cincoski, senior multimedia specialist at Minnesota Power, organizes socks for the gift bags. (photo courtesy: Minnesota Power)

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power announced on Tuesday that rather than hosting the annual Community Christmas tree in its downtown plaza they will be making a large donation to three local area nonprofits instead.

According to a Tuesday press release, the company says due to ongoing construction in the plaza they would be unable to safely host the Community Christmas tree this year.

Instead, Minnesota Power says a donation of $10,000 will be divided among CHUM, Life House, and Kids Closet with $5,000 going to CHUM for winter footwear and a holiday meal at the Rainbow Center warming shelter and Life House and Kids Closet both receiving $2,500 each for children and teens to receive cold-weather gear.

“Once it became apparent we wouldn’t be able to host the Community Christmas Tree, a tradition we have held dear for many years, we reached out to area nonprofits to see how we could embrace the spirit of the season in other ways,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen.

“As Duluth and our region continue to feel the effects of a global pandemic, we want to spread some holiday warmth and make a meaningful difference by supporting these organizations in their efforts to ensure that children and adults can stay warm on frigid nights. We look forward to celebrating with community members on the newly refurbished plaza next year for our Community Christmas Tree time-honored tradition.”