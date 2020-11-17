New COVID-19 Drug Decreases Need for Hospitalizations, Emergency Visits

Bamlanivimab, a new drug for treating mild and moderate COVID-19 cases that have been shown to decrease the need for hospitalizations and emergency department visits, is now available in Minnesota, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has started distributing bamlanivimab in Minnesota, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health. Bamlanivimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy for use only in people who are at high risk for severe disease, but who are not currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and do not require oxygen therapy due to the disease, MDH said.

Bamlanivimab received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 9. Clinical studies of the drug are ongoing.

The treatment is time-sensitive and must be given as soon as possible after a positive result and within 10 days of developing symptoms. Health officials say people should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible if they become sick and reach out to their health care provider quickly if they test positive for the disease.

Supplies of bamlanivimab are limited at this point. Minnesota is expected to receive 2,400 doses of the drug in the initial shipment. Due to the limited supply, MDH says only children and adults who are at high risk for severe disease will be eligible to receive it for the time being.