Officials Encourage People to Enjoy Outdoor Trails on National Take a Hike Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Today is National Take a Hike Day and city officials are encouraging locals to go out and enjoy the outdoors to celebrate the special day.

Duluth is currently going through a freeze-thaw cycle so it’s important to keep off of natural surface trails when they are wet and muddy.

However, there are other trails that are available, including the lakewalk, the campus connector and cross-city trails are paved for people to walk on.

“In these times, it’s great to get some fresh air, enjoy the outdoors, potentially see other people socialize at a distance in these spaces so we want to encourage people to get out and explore our trails,” said Megan Lidd, the recreation specialist with the City of Duluth.

To keep up to date on the trails that are open or closed because of the freeze-thaw cycle, you can visit the City of Duluth’s Parks website.