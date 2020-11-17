One Killed in Hibbing Head-On Crash, Investigation Underway

HIBBING, Minn. – Police in Hibbing say one man was killed and another injured in a head-on crash last week on Highway 5 in Hibbing.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Highway 5 near the Hibbing Taconite entrance road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a blue Ford Escape and a red Chevrolet Cobalt severely damaged.

Officers rendered aid to the drivers, however, the driver of the Cobalt, later identified as Franklin Dean Rice, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Escape, identified as Thomas Michael Gilley, was transported to Fairview Range for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later flown to St. Luke’s for continued treatment.

Hibbing Police say the accident is still under investigation and possible charges are pending for Gilley.