Prep Football: Hermantown, Virginia, GNK Open Playoffs With Wins

It was a good start to the playoffs for the Hawks, Blue Devils and Titans.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Senior fullback Riley Thorsten scored three touchdowns in the first half as the Hermantown football team got the win over Duluth Denfeld 42-22 Tuesday night in the Section 7AAAA semi-finals.

The Hawks advance to the section finals and will face the winner of the Cloquet/North Branch match-up, which is set to take place Thursday night at Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

In Section 7AAA, Virginia used a strong second half to knock off Proctor 26-8 and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin held on to beat Esko 12-7, behind two touchdowns from Ty Donahue.