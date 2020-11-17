Proctor/Hermantown’s Ella Anick Signs NLI for Bemidji State Women’s Hockey

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Proctor/Hermantown’s Ella Anick has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Bemidji State women’s hockey team.

The senior blueliner recorded nine goals and 21 assists last season, helping the Mirage advance to the section title game. Anick joins Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Claire Vekich who also committed to joining the Beavers last week.