St. Louis River Alliance to Virtually Celebrate 2020 Progress

Preregistration is Required for the Virtual Celebration of Progress

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance has had a year of great progress on many projects along the St. Louis River estuary and other areas of concern.

Happening Tuesday, Nov. 17, you’re invited to learn more about the progress during a virtual celebration.

Due to COVID-19, the event is happening on Zoom this year. Participants are encouraged to log in at 6:00 p.m., with the presentation ending around 8:00 p.m.

Preregistration is required for the event. Click here to register now.

The event is hosted by the St. Louis River Alliance, in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The St. Louis River Alliance is also hosting a membership drive throughout November.

Click here to become a member today, and help support the organization for years to come.