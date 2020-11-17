Update: St. Louis County Authorities Locate NERCC Escapee in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a NERCC escapee has been located and is back in custody.

According to reports, 33-year-old Keith Cochise Bellanger escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center on Friday around 4:00 p.m.

Authorities say Bellanger fled on foot when he was being transferred to the secure wing of the facility.

Deputies, along with a K9 unit, were able to follow Bellanger’s tracks left in the snow through the woods to Lindahl Road where his tracks were eventually lost.

On Tuesday afternoon authorities say Bellanger was taken into custody outside a hotel in Superior.

He is currently lodged at the Douglas County Jail awaiting extradition back to Minnesota.