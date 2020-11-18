$16 Million Redevelopment Project Coming to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A $16 million redevelopment project is coming to Duluth at the UnitedHealthcare Building on Rice Lake Road.

The developer, Titanium Partners, wants to turn the facility into a multi-use entity. It has been the home of UnitedHealthcare for the last 20 years, and now it will not only house that group and its 600 employees on the top floor, but it will also be the home to other medical providers on their bottom floor like Dermatology Duluth, a physical therapy practice and Northern Neurosurgery & Spine.

That business is an ambulatory spine practice that focuses on patients who have issues with their neck and back.

“We’re just really excited about an opportunity to come to a space that we think is perfect for the residents of the Northland and perspective patients in the future,” said Ben Fagerlie, the administrator for Northern Neurosurgery & Spine. “It’s a great location and we’ve been looking for some options for a while and this location came up and this is just a great opportunity.”

The developers are currently wanting to attract other outside employers to come occupy the space, and hoping that this will provide jobs in the area, saying they don’t want the pandemic to get in the way of doing business.

“Duluth’s open for business,” said Brian Forcier, the president of Titanium Partners. “And even though it’s COVID and it’s scary times, we’re open for business and we’ve got places like this that are available to come to.”

Upgrades planned for the $16 million investment include a new facade and parking lot along with upgrades in the Arrowhead and Rice Lake Road intersections.

The new facility is expected to open in late 2021.