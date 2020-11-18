Chisholm’s Abby Thompson Commits to MSU-Moorhead Volleyball Team

Thompson is the first player in program history to continue her volleyball career at the next level.

CHISHOLM, Minn. – Wednesday, Chisholm’s Abby Thompson signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Minnesota State Moorhead volleyball team. Thompson is the first player in program history to continue her volleyball career at the next level, an honor she is well aware of.

“I’m so happy I kind of made that name for myself here. And I hope that it inspires a lot of people after me, too, because I think that a lot of people do have that option. They just really need to put themselves out there. I didn’t want it to be over. We’re kind of finding out that last night might have been our last game and that’s heart-breaking. But I’m very thankful that I have another four years to play. I don’t want to be done yet,” said Thompson.

The Dragons play in the NSIC so that means Thompson will be making some trips to Romano Gym to take on UMD in the near future.