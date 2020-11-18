COVID Ref Campaign Launches In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County has launched a unique public health outreach campaign focusing on COVID protocols that need to be taken throughout the area.

With the help of CARES Act funding, local actors and humor, Duluth agency Creative Arcade came up with the concept of COVID Ref, where football penalty metaphors are implemented for things like improper face mask usage, quarantine procedures and tips for safe gatherings.

“We think it will do a better job of keeping peoples’ attention and it will make the message more memorable and those are the things we needed and we didn’t want to be overly harsh, everybody is tired, we wanted to have some fun with it,” said Dana Kazel, the communications manager for St. Louis County.

And in case you are wondering, the actor playing the referee is Duluth’s own Solomon Witherspoon, a local activist and business owner.