CSS Alumni Shine a Light for Advent

DULUTH, Minn.– Over a dozen alumni from St. Scholastica held their 25th annual Lighting a Tradition Celebration.

Trees were lit up all across campus to honor advent, the start of the Christmas season. It was shown on Facebook Live due to the pandemic but organizers are glad to have the event in some form.

“It has a lot of meaning and tradition for folks who’ve been students who have connections to our campus who know that we like to shine our light brightly from this hill,” said Laura Johnson, who’s an Associate Director of Alumni Engagement for CSS.

The alumni are encouraging current students and faculty to light up their own trees wherever they are.