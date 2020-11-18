Duluth Man Sentenced for Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Murder

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man found guilty last month of aiding and abetting second-degree murder was sentenced on Wednesday morning.

Christopher Boder, 32, was sentenced to 306 months in prison for his role in a 2019 shooting death of 33-year-old Timothy Nelson.

According to reports, Nelson was shot and killed in his vehicle last September on the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West.

Authorities believe the shooting happened after a drug deal and robbery went bad.

Three other defendants still have cases pending in connection to the shooting.