Four-Week Pause Begins Saturday for Minnesota High School Sports

The Minnesota State High School League announced that section football play must be completed by the end of Friday and the volleyball regular season will also end on Friday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota governor Tim Walz has issued a four-week pause for all organized sports, beginning this Saturday.

This includes youth, high school and adult sports. College and professional sports will be allowed to continue. All indoor ice rinks will also be closed until December 18th.

