Lake Superior Zoo Encourages Donations During Give to the Max Day

Give to the Max Day is Happening Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Give to the Max, Minnesota’s giving holiday, is happening on Thursday, Nov. 19, and the Lake Superior Zoo encourages you to donate something nice.

The day of giving is a time when thousands of donors across Minnesota will come together for their favorite charities by making gifts through GiveMN to increase the wellbeing of our communities.

Haley Cope, CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo, says donations will help bring more animals to the zoo, and support funds for future projects.

“It’s definitely needed this year, as we’ve experienced COVID related financial impacts and closures,” said Cope.

Click here to donate directly to the Lake Superior Zoo.

The Lake Superior Zoo also has an upcoming fundraiser called “A Night at Home with the Lake Superior Zoo.”

This free online program will allow zoo enthusiasts to meet new faces at the zoo, see behind the scenes action, and help raise funds through donations and an online auction.

The fundraiser is happening Friday, Nov. 27. Click here to learn more information.

Zoo staff has also been working on a new project called “Zoo To You, Distance Learning Boxes.”

The subscription boxes come with materials straight from the zoo such as lion fur and other educational items.

“It’s a really fun way for kids who are distance learning to be able to experience the zoo, and learn more about animals,” said Cope.

Cope is also preparing to announce the addition of three new animals at the Lake Superior Zoo. You’ll learn more information on Friday, Nov. 20.