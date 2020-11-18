Local Fitness Center Owners React to New Walz Order

DULUTH, Minn.– Owners of Duluth gyms and fitness centers are speaking out ahead of the four-week shutdown, calling the restrictions unfair.

Michael Patterson owns the Snap Fitness on central entrance in Duluth. He tells us gyms are significantly less of a threat compared to bars and restaurants because of social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

He fears this four-week closure will lead to some area gyms shutting down for good.

“The landlords still want their money, we still have bills to pay. There’s a lot of gyms that are just border line right now that this could just do them in and that’s just sad,” said Patterson.

Meanwhile Personal Best Power Pilates Studio in downtown Duluth is preparing for financial loses because the studio only charges per class. An instructor there says it’s going to be hard to make up for lost revenue, especially when class sizes have shrunk during the pandemic.

“The people who came back were really happy to be back and they came back. But there are a lot of people who still did not come back, so our numbers are very limited,” said instructor Linda Carrilo.

The fitness studio will still be doing some virtual events on their website for the time being.