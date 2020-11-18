Marine General Collecting Donations For Kids In The Community

DULUTH, Minn. – Marine General is lending a hand this holiday season after being forced to cancel its annual Turkey Fry fundraiser.

The store is continuing to put on its annual bike drive.

Unfortunately, bikes are in such high demand and very little are being donated.

Now the store is working with the salvation army to collect essentials for children.

“These are kids that probably wouldn’t get a lot of things at Christmas time. there are kids that come from families that are stressed out for many reasons,” said Russ Francisco, owner of Marine General.

The fundraiser ends on December 12th.

any donated items can be dropped off at marine general on London Road.