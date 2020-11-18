Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A new medical cannabis dispensary has opened in Hermantown.

This is the first location to sell medical cannabis in the Duluth area. The products made by Green Goods are targeting those who struggle with chronic pain and many other medical illnesses.

Officials say they hope to replace the use of opioids for those particular struggles.

“The number of dispensaries is really important and that has to grow over time,” said Dr. Kyle Kingsley, the CEO of Vireo Health, the owner of Green Goods. “We’re actually opening four dispensaries by the end of the year. It is really mindblowing that a population size of Duluth doesn’t have an immediately accessible medical cannabis dispensary so we’re excited to bring this up here.”

Green Goods, located on the 49-hundred block of Miller Trunk Highway, is the first of four new cannabis patient centers being opened in Minnesota.

To accommodate for the pandemic, items at Green Goods are available for curbside pickup.