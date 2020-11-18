Northwestern Football Team Ready for Final Game of the Season

The Northwestern football team will take on Ellsworth Thursday night in their regional final game.

MAPLE, Wis. –

The Tigers toppled St. Croix Central last week to clinch a spot in their final game of the season. Head coach Jovin Kroll says given what has happened to the football seasons in Minnesota and Michigan, he is grateful to be at the proverbial finish line.

“We realize how fortunate we are to get these games in and it’s a different feeling. The seniors were talking about a bit today. I don’t think we’ve had a team here in a very long time that knew this is our last practice. I guess there was a sense of completion, a sense of fulfillment if you will. And now tomorrow, we’ll go in and really play hard for those seniors on their last night,” Kroll said.

Kick-off for the game is set for 7 p.m.