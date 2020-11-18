Redevelopment Plans Announced for Duluth’s Largest Privately Owned Building

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth-based development company Titanium Partners announced Wednesday that they plan to redevelop the largest, privately-owned building in Duluth, currently home to the UnitedHealthGroup.

Titanium Partners says the building, located on the corner of Arrowhead Road and Rice Lake Road, will soon also include a destination medical and surgery center.

The development company says UHG will remain a tenant and will use the top floor of the building for their on-site employees.

Several local medical providers will be new tenants of the medical center including Northern Neurosurgery & Spine, Dermatology Duluth, and a local physical therapy practice.

“On behalf of my talented team and investors, I am very proud of this project and the intended reuse of a wonderful property,” said Brian Forcier, president of Titanium Partners. “Its location, amenities, and future use will be secured now for the next generation of building user. Additionally, I am thrilled to be working with the medical professionals involved in this project.”

Titanium Partners says the building will also feature a large, state-of-the-art surgery center.

“The experienced specialty teams are excited to partner to offer the Northland an independent choice for medical care,” said Ben Fagerlie, administrator for Northern Neurosurgery & Spine. “This new destination medical center will provide boutique clinical and surgical care not currently available in our market under one roof.”

Upgrades planned for the $16 million investment include a new façade, new parking lots with 1,100 convenient parking spaces, an HVAC system, a new entrance for the medical center, and upgrades to the Arrowhead Road/Rice Lake Road intersection.

Work on the building will take place over the next several months with the destination medical and surgery center scheduled to open in late 2021.