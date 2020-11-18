Superior Schools to Continue Distance Learning Through December

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Superior School District has announced it will continue distance learning through December as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

That announcement was made in a letter from Superintendent Amy Starzecki.

“As an educator and mom, I know how hard it is to support your child in the full virtual model,” she said. “I see the daily battles with distractions in the home (TVs, phones, video games, etc.). I feel frustrated with the daily reminders of practicing good digital citizenship and completing academic tasks. Additionally, we know schools provide much more than learning, such as social experiences, exercise, nutrition, and mental health support. We all want our kids back in school as soon as possible. The effects of this pandemic will be felt for many years to come. We must balance this with the safety of our students, staff, and community.”

Free meals for all children 18 and under will continue to be provided by the School District of Superior Food Service & Transportation Departments via curbside pickup, mobile sites, and rural bus routes in the community.